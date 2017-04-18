iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Device Expected at WWDC; Apple Has Big Plans for Next-Gen Tablet

The iPad Pro 2 is one of the offerings expected of Apple this year. Latest reports suggest it will arrive in the coming months.

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach)The new Apple iPad Pro is displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015.

It was previously expected that the next-generation iPad Pro will see the light of day early this year, around the same time the original was released last year.

This clearly did not take place. However, that does not mean the iPad Pro 2 is not coming. According to 9to5mac, the device could be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

The big event will be held in June and it is believed to be the perfect stage for the Cupertino giant to unwrap the long-awaited iPad Pro 2.

According to reports, the iPad Pro 2 was supposed to be out by now. At least this is what Apple apparently had planned for the giant tablet. However, the device has been delayed.

Either way, WWDC could not be more fitting to be the venue for its unveiling. With the iOS 11 set to be introduced there, it is expected the iPad Pro 2 will be one of the devices to show off the new software.

As far as the specifications and features go, the new iPad Pro will come in two variants. One will sport a 12.9-inch display like the original and the other will have a 10.5-inch screen with slimmer bezels.

Apple is also serious in upgrading the stylus better known as the Apple Pencil that goes with the device. The tech titan has reportedly made serious upgrades on the accessory.

If patent filings by Apple are any indication, the Apple Pencil that will go along the iPad Pro 2 will boast iPhone support, MacBook trackpad features and Smart Cover integration.

Clearly, Apple has big plans for the iPad Pro 2. After all, with the successful launch of the first one, the company is looking to up the ante. There are rumors it will have a foldable display and that the overall design could potentially qualify it as an alternative or replacement to the MacBook.

Furthermore, it will have to compete with the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 this year. This laplet is expected to come out around the same time Apple releases the iPad Pro 2.