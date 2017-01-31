iPad Pro 2 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Edge-to-Edge Glass Display With 10.5-Inch Screen Size Seen

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rumors about the iPad Pro 2 include three new variants that may be released this year. This is according to well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been predicting Apple gadgets reliably.

AppleNew iPad Pros are expected to be released this year.

iPad Pro 2 may be released in three variants. The first model sports a 9.7-inch screen while the second one has a 10.5-inch screen. The third one has the biggest screen size, which measures 12.9 inches. The first model is expected to be out in the first quarter of this year while the other two may arrive in the next quarter.

This news contradicts the other reports that the iPad Pro 2 will only have one variant available and that it will have an edge-to-edge glass display from top to bottom. Apple is said to have dismissed the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch variants to focus on the 10-something-inches display size.

In an article by Medium Post, a Studio Neat designer mentioned that Apple's Phil Schiller introduced the 12.9-inch iPad and said that its width fits the height of the 9.7-inch model. He explained that using the 12.9-inch model is like using the smaller variant side-by-side.

Doing the math, the 10.5-inch model "iPad would have the exact same resolution as the 12.9," so it is possible that Apple will release such model.

Studio Neat is a company co-founded by Dan Provost, and is responsible for developing apps for Apple's hardware. Provost is also the company designer.

Despite the vague rumors about screen size and release date, tech enthusiasts say that the iPad Pro 2 will have features made for the technological world. Its retina display is said to have advanced features, which will be evident by the true and vivid imaging quality that iPad Pro users appreciate.

Another rumored feature is the Apple Pencil Stylus that gives the iPad Pro 2 a more natural feel when users touch or write on it. Other anticipated features include a Smart connector, a smart keyboard and a quad speaker. Since the iPhone 7 came out with wireless earphones, it is very likely that the anticipated tablet will use AirPods instead of the usual earphones.