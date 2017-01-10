iPad Pro 2 Rumors: Three Variants May Be Introduced, Including 'Low Cost' and Mid-sized Offerings

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The folks over at Apple are expected to expand their range of tablet offerings again this year, and the latest rumors have them coming out with three different versions of the iPad Pro 2.

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently came out with a new round of predictions regarding Apple's tablet lineup. According to his predictions, the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro may be joined by both a "low-cost" variant as well as a mid-range offering, Mac Rumors reported.

The smaller, "low-cost" variant is expected to feature a 9.7-inch display, while the other new offering is expected to have a larger screen, though Kuo was not quite as particular when it comes to how big it will be, instead hinting that it will come in at around 10 to 10.5 inches.

The mid-range offering may be particularly interesting, as it may feature a significant design change in the form of a nearly bezel-free display.

Beyond just their displays, the rumored iPad Pro 2 models may also differ when it comes to what they feature inside.

A later report from AppleInsider has more details about the upcoming Apple tablets after the website managed to secure a copy of an investor note that came recently from the aforementioned Kuo.

According to that later report, the 10-10.5 inch as well as the 12.9-inch tablets are the ones who will be receiving new processors in the form of the A10X chip, while the smallest member of the updated iPad lineup may end up getting the A9 chip.

Lastly, these new Apple tablets are also reportedly set to be officially revealed relatively soon, with an announcement currently expected to take place sometime during the second quarter of this year.

More details about the rumored iPad Pro 2 variants and what else they may end up featuring should be made available in the near future.