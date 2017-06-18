iPad Pro 2 Specs, Release Date: 10.5 and 12.9 Models Showcase Serious Power in Benchmark Test as Microsoft Accuses Apple of Copying

Apple has confirmed new iPad Pro models at the recently held Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), but the company kept its cards close to its chest in terms of their specifications and features.

However, details about this well-kept secret were found in the wild in the form of a Geekbench listing, in which both the iPad Pro 10.5 and the iPad Pro 2 12.9 showed up with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM).

(Photo: Apple) The new iPad Pro.

Both the next-generation iPad Pros were also revealed to be powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chipset, which is expected to do wonders as far as performance goes.

The Cupertino giant claims that it will offer 30 percent better performance than the last-gen processor attributed to the three high-powered cores and three other power-saving cores.

These makings definitely promise a snappy experience at least based on how the iPad Pro 10.5 and the iPad Pro 2 12.9 did in the benchmark.

The tablets scored 3,915 and 3,911, respectively, in the single-core test and proved immense power in the multi-core test with 9,387 and 9,237 points.

The iPad Pro 10.5 and the iPad Pro 2 12.9 were unveiled early this month. While many revelled in the innovation, it seems that the launch of the devices led Microsoft to believe that Apple is copying them.

"We have been learning and perfecting our products in the 2-in-1 category for years now, [but] when Surface initially launched everyone was skeptical, including them [Apple]. And then they followed, and the iPad Pro is a clear example of that," Microsoft Surface General manager Ryan Gavin told BusinessInsider.

"Think about it, if we had been looking at [Apple], we wouldn't have made a product like Surface Pro or Surface Book," the executive went on to say.

CNET believes that Gavin may have a point. However, the site believes that the handling of the launch of the Surface might have cost Microsoft.

This led to the device failing to penetrate the minds of many users and once it did, Apple was already parading the iPad Pro.