iPad Pro 2 Specs, Release Date: Renders Show Off Design, Bezels to Remain Intact

A bunch of renders depicting the iPad Pro 2 has been released by digital artist Benjamin Geskin, who is known for providing renders for upcoming devices.

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach)The new Apple iPad Pro is displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015.

In his mock-ups for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 that has been in the rumor mills for a while, Gaskin made sure to include bezels, debunking some reports claiming that it will sport an edge-to-edge display.

As what has been reported in the past, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 will have a smaller 9.7-inch form factor. To be able to slot in a display bigger than the body, Apple will reportedly reduce if not completely eliminate the bezels.

However, Gaskin believes that the bezels will still be a thing in the new iPad Pro. They will only be made thinner, but will not be completely removed. This reflects the mock-ups he shared.

The artist also provided images showing a purported casing for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 from all angles, revealing the components that will make up the device.

There is a Lightning connector present as well as a couple of speaker grilles. Apple is not ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack in this tablet as well.

In a leaked drawing of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 secured by 9to5mac, it is revealed that the device will be a little longer, wider and thicker than the current generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro.

Other specifications of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 as per previous reports include an A10X processor, a 12 MP iSight camera with True Tone Flash on the back and a magnetic Apple Pencil for an accessory.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro 2 is expected to see the light of day at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to be held next month. The 12.9-inch model and the purported "low-cost" 9.7-inch iPad Pros are also expected to be unveiled there.