iPad Pro 2 vs. Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 Specs, Release Date Rumors: Which Tablet is Better?

Apple and Samsung have been in tight competition following the impressive specs of their current gadgets. Both companies are expected to release their next-generation tablets — particularly iPad Pro 2 by Apple and Galaxy Tab 3 by Samsung — with rumored powerful features.

Apple New iPad Pros are expected to be released this year

The current models of iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab have not been updated since 2015, so enthusiasts are expecting that both companies will soon unveil their upcoming tablets. Here is a comparison based on rumors about the gadgets.

iPad Pro 2 is slated to come out in three variants. The first and second ones are the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch models. The third one sports a new display size at 10.5 inches. It is highly possible that each tablet will feature an OLED display and a Touch Bar feature, which is currently installed in the MacBook Pro models.

Samsung A potential replacement for the Galaxy Tab S2 (shown), the rumored Galaxy Tab S3, may be officially unveiled sometime in the near future

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, on the other hand, is said to come out with a 9.6-inch curved display with 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution. This is comparable to the one seen in Galaxy Edge handsets.

As for their own pen, iPad Pro 2 is rumored to carry the all-new Apple Pencil 2, which has a magnetic strip that allow owners to easily attach it to the tablet. This will make the device handier to use as it can be carried along more conveniently. It is also possible that Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 will carry the S-Pen stylus, but it may be sold separately.

Apple and Samsung's anticipated tablets are speculated to boast powerful specs under the hood. The iPad Pro 2 is said to be equipped with A10X chip, and either 4 GB or 4 GB of random access memory (RAM). It may also have choices of 32 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB of built-in memory.

Galaxy Tab 3 may be installed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chip, plus a 4 GB of RAM and a choice of 32 GB or 128 GB of internal memory.

The winning tablet has yet to be seen as both have no release date yet. It is expected, however, that iPad Pro 2 will be unveiled between March and April while Galaxy Tab 3 may be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Feb. 26