iPad Pro News Update: New 10.5-Inch Edition Comes with Smaller, Powerful A10X Chip

apple.comThe new 10.5-inch iPad Pro said to be a handier tablet device.

Apple just launched the 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro, but the tech giant just confirmed that it comes with the 10 nm-based A10X "Fusion" chip.

The chip was initially scheduled for release in March 2017, but manufacturer TSMC had to delay its public debut to incorporate more improvements to be at par with its competitors.

According to reports, the A10X chip comes with a precise die size of 96.4 sq mm. This is smaller compared to Apple's previously released A9X that features a 143.9 sq mm found inside the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro and its bigger 12.9-inch version.

Reviews also claim that the A10X Fusion chip could possibly be the most powerful mobile processor to date. It comes with a combined six-core CPU and 12-core graphic processor to give it an exceptional power despite the device's thin profile.

Aside from a smaller chip, the 10.5-inch version of the iPad Pro can also appeal to consumers who want to have a handier tablet device. According to reviews, the midsize iPad Pro edition is lighter compared to the original iPad Pro size, and it fits better in the user's hands.

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro also comes with a brand-new display technology called the ProMotion that features images and directs the contents with better precision especially since it is combined with the Retina display. It also comes with a bigger, bezel-less screen compared to the 9.7-inch model even without having to add more weight and thickness.

Apple's newest 10.5-inch iPad Pro also comes with a Touch ID button located at the button of the screen, a headphone jack that can be found on the top left portion of the device, as well as the Lightning connector at the bottom. The device also comes with improved camera features, including the 12-megapixel primary camera at the back and the 7-megapixel camera in front that can be used for video calling and taking selfie shots.