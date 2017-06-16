iPad Pro Specs, Features Reviews: 10.5-Inch Model Makes an Excellent Laptop Alternative

After Apple released the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, many thought the giant technology company had already achieved the perfect size for the device. That's why many were surprised when Apple announced the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which comes with features that were not present in its predecessor.

ApplePromotional image for the newest iPad Pro.

Although the improvements were not all revolutionary, they all make the new iPad Pro noticeably better than its older versions. Considering its features, the iPad Pro has successfully established itself as an excellent laptop alternative, especially to those who are not sure exactly where the device fits into Apple's lineup of devices.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro has faster specs than that of its predecessor and is expected to take the 9.7-inch model's place. Given its size, the new device is ideal for those who plan to use it for work and recreation, such as gaming. Apple was able to offer the extra screen space by limiting the bezels on its sides and extending the device's length a bit.

The new device weighs about a pound, which makes it easy for users to hold when they're reading something on it. Aside from that, its wide screen also makes writing with the Apple Pencil and scrolling through the various content on the web a lot easier.

Under the 10.5-inch iPad Pro's hood is the latest A10x processor by Apple. It also has 64 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB storage options, making it fast and able to handle playing and running the latest games and software.

As Apple launches the iOS 11 this fall, technology enthusiasts will get to see more of the 10.5-inch model's potential. The company focused more on the iPad than the iPhone at its recent Worldwide Developers Conference event so it is possible that Apple finally knows what role the device plays in its lineup and how it can be used efficiently.