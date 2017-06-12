iPad Pro vs MacBook Specs, Price Review: Which Apple Device Should You Buy?

Apple recently launched the second-generation iPad Pro and much to the consumers' surprise, it has a price tag almost similar to the MacBook Air. Can a MacBook be replaced by a high-end iPad? Here are a few points to help users decide which of the two Apple devices is worth buying.



Media

The iPad Pro excels in this part mostly because of its audio and display. The new tablet has a 2732 x 2048 display resolution and a pixel density of 264ppi, way ahead of the MacBook's 1440 x 900 LED display resolution. This means users will have a much vivid experience when browsing the web, gaming or streaming videos on an iPad Pro.

The MacBook has built-in speakers and while they do the job of producing clear audio, they are not exactly that impressive. Many believe it's only good for watching TV but when playing music, MacBook users usually choose to use a Bluetooth speaker.

Apple Promotional image for the newest iPad Pro.

Core Performance/Specs

When it comes to core performance, Blorge notes that the iPad Pro easily outmatches the MacBook. Although it's only a tablet, the iPad Pro packs a state-of-the-art ARM chipset specially designed by Apple. The said processor is called the A10X Fusion — an impressive 2.36 GHz chip that puts the MacBook's Intel processor out of the competition.

The MacBook 2017 is powered by an Intel core specifically made for lightweight laptops. Since the device is very light, the MacBook can only have specs similar to those of an advanced tablet. While the MacBook might struggle with high-resolution video editing, the iPad Pro can edit three streams of 4K video without any signs of slowing down. This is one of the reasons why the iPad Pro wins this category with great ease.

Apple During Apple's developers conference, the company unveiled an updated version of the Macbook Air.

Price

Both devices cost around $1000, so price was not a critical difference. The 256 GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro model starts at $999 and when the $169 Smart Keyboard is added, the total price would be $1168.

The MacBook, on the other hand, has a starting price of $1299 for the 256 GB variant with 8 GB RAM. It's also worth noting that with the MacBook, owners have the option to upgrade to a powerful 500 GB SSD plus an m2 or m3 Intel processing chip.