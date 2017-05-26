iPhone 5G News: Apple Tests Increased Mobile Internet Speeds; Will it Land on iPhone 8?

Obtained documents show that Apple intends to test wireless 5G connectivity and that they reportedly plan to incorporate this in future mobile devices. But will it be ready in time for the release of the iPhone 8?

Reuters/Jason ReedA customer tries on a new iPhone 7 Plus in Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney.

The obvious goal for Apple is to exclusively increase bandwidth and provide fast internet speeds on upcoming iPhones or other mobile products.

According to Business Insider, Apple signed application documents to test 5G technology. These were forwarded to the United States Federal Communications Commission and made public by the agency last Tuesday.

The obtained application document stated, "Apple Inc. seeks to assess cellular link performance in direct path and multipath environments between base station transmitters and receivers using this spectrum."

The data to be collected from the assessment, according to Apple, are "relevant to the operation of devices on wireless carriers' future 5G networks."

However, based on the application documents, the finished product might not arrive in time for the iPhone 8's release. This is because the testing and transmission of data is expected to happen in a span of no more than 12 months, while the iPhone 8 is expected to be released later this year.

Apple's application also stated that the 5G connectivity testing will be done in two separate areas - one in Yosemite Drive in Milpitas, California, and the other at the company's former headquarters in Mariani Avenue in Cupertino, California.

Meanwhile, Apple Insider suggests that 5G connectivity, in general, will become stable for smartphones by 2020. However, since it looks like Apple wants to get ahead of the competition, the 12-month experiment might result to a 5G-enabled "iPhone 9" that might speculatively arrive next year.

On the other hand, the report also noted that the 5G race on a global scale is actually more ahead since a local Korean telecom company, KT, has already partnered with Samsung to provide the faster internet speeds in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics. The sports event will be held at Pyeongchang County in South Korea's Gangwon Province.