iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 6S Plus Specs News: Why Fans Still Prefer the Older Model

Considering Apple's penchant for releasing newer and better versions of the iPhone, fans have found it increasingly hard to differentiate one from the other. It's a well-known fact that the Plus version is when Apple showcases the best features but given that the iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 6S Plus look aesthetically the same, fans are interested to know if it would be worth it to buy the newer version if the older model packs the same hardware.

Apple Promotional picture for iPhone 7 Plus.

First of their unseen differences is the fact that the iPhone 7 Plus is wonderfully water-resistant. It is able to survive being submerged for up to 30 minutes, which should be enough time for anyone to rescue their expensive smartphones. The iPhone 6S Plus was never actually marketed as water-resistant but Apple made it clear that it could survive a few splashes.

Another small but notable difference between the iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 6S Plus lies in the aesthetics and consequently, the hardware. Whereas the latter still has the home button, which has been prone to breaking if overly used, the former has it embedded underneath a touch-sensitive display.

The iPhone 7 Plus also houses a powerful quad-core processor compared iPhone 6S Plus' dual-core. Furthermore, the former has a 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) compared to the latter's 2 GB. This means that the iPhone 7 Plus is more capable of handling background processes and multitasking. It may also mean that the later version has been prepared for the upcoming iOS 11, which is reportedly the biggest update Apple will release, so far.

According to Forbes, the single downgrade that the iPhone 7 Plus features is its lack of a headphone jack which forces fans to use Apple's new wireless pods, which are sold separately. Although the tech giant makes up for it with better and louder speakers, many are not too thrilled about how they forced them to buy new earphones.

This single drawback that the newer version of the iPhone features has more consumers going for the iPhone 6S Plus. It's true that it's still up to personal taste but having to spend an extra $159 just to listen to music has everyone double-thinking the iPhone 7 Plus.