iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs News: Which Big-Screen Device Performs Better?

Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone called the Galaxy Note 8 sometime next month, but gadget watchers are already looking forward to setting it against its possible competitors.

According to reports, the next-generation Galaxy Note smartphone will come out with a bigger OLED screen, which is expected to be around 6.3 inches. This means that it can compete against Apple's current big-screen smartphone called the iPhone 7 Plus.

Reports claim that the upcoming phablet device from the South Korean technology and consumer products manufacturer will be several inches bigger than its iPhone counterpart, since the latter only comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a bigger screen, it will naturally come with a bigger resolution size of 2,160 x 4,428 pixels compared with iPhone 7 Plus' 1,080 x 1,920 pixel screen resolution.

In terms of the camera features, sources reportedly told SamMobile that the camera of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be able to capture photographs with higher image quality, as well as better background defocus especially when using its portrait mode compared to other smartphones in the market that also come with dual-camera features like the iPhone 7 Plus.

Both the two smartphones are known to have 12-megapixel Dual Camera primary shooter, but the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have a slight advantage over the iPhone 7 Plus since the former's secondary front-facing camera is expected to have 8 megapixels compared to the latter's 7-megapixel camera.

Other rumored specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 include the latest processor from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 835 chipset and a built-in 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage. On the other hand, the larger version of Apple's newest flagship phone features the Apple A10 Fusion processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage.

More details about Samsung next-generation phablet are yet to be released in the coming days.