iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Price Review: Which Offers More Bang for the Buck?

It's time once again for the rivalry between Apple and Samsung to be rekindled with the iPhone 7 and the Galaxy S8. But which tech juggernaut created the better device this time around?

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone is pictured at the introduction of the Galaxy S8 and S8 smartphones during the Samsung Unpacked event in New York City, United States, March 29, 2017.

When Apple launched its latest handset in 2016, many weren't overly impressed with its performance. Sure, the device has undergone a major facelift but its short battery life seriously dampened its appeal. Nevertheless, it was still a popular option for those who were looking to upgrade.

Samsung's answer to Apple is seemingly better than the iPhone 7. The device has a lot riding on it due to the company's recent controversies and is already redeeming Samsung from its Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

Even without trying the Galaxy S8, some comparisons can be made right away. The most of obvious of which is the design, which Samsung wins hands down. Thanks to its edge-to-edge Infinity Display, the South Korean handset takes the gold away from its American rival.

As for processing power, the S8 comes with either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 or Samsung's custom-built Exynos 8895 chip. On paper, the two chips are better than the A10 Fusion chip currently used by Apple's handset.

Both chips also use less power than the A10 but this will depend on how well-optimized the relevant software and chips are. The S8 also features twice as much random-access memory (RAM) than the iPhone 7 which means a more seamless experience when browsing or gaming.

Both handsets feature a 12-megapixel main camera but the S8 wins out in the front camera department thanks to one megapixel. The S8's 2960 x 1440-pixel resolution and 567 pixels-per-inch pixel density trumps the iPhone 7's resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and pixel density of 326 pixels per inch.

Both devices feature waterproofing and a fingerprint scanner. However, Samsung also added a few bells and whistles such as wireless charging, an iris scanner, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, the last of which was originally featured on Apple's smartphones up until the iPhone 6.

Price seems to be the only thing going for the iPhone 7 which is currently priced at $649. The Galaxy S8 is currently priced at $729 which is understandable given its much higher performance.

But all is not lost for Apple because the iPhone 8 is just around the corner. For Apple fans looking to upgrade, it might better to wait just a little longer for a better device to hit the market.