iPhone 7s, iPhone 8 Release Date: Flagships to Arrive on Time After All Despite Delay Rumors

Apple fans do not have to worry about a delay in the release of the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 8, if the latest reports about the tech giant's upcoming offerings are anything to go by.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)The new iPhone 7 smartphone goes on sale inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., September 16, 2016.

According to Economic Daily News via Digitimes, mass production for the next-generation flagships is right on schedule so the handsets should be ready for their big unveiling in September and will be available for purchase by October, which is still deemed a little late than usual as recent iPhones went on sale during the month of September as well.

Although things are going smoothly now, the production for the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 8 is not without a hitch. The publication says that the Cupertino giant ran into problems with the manufacturing of the new substrate-like circuit boards for the devices.

Apple has apparently rectified the issue and the mass production is once again back on track, which means users will indeed new iPhones later this year.

The mass production of the A11 processors as well as the substrate-like components of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 8 will begin next month and will be handled by TSMC, Foxconn and Pegatron.

Users can expect three iPhones later this year. Two of which are being referred to as the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus, which will have the same chassis as the current-gen devices, but with some upgrades on the performance and battery life.

Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone 8, which will come with a completely new design. It will reportedly make use of a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display while keeping the size at 4.7 and 5.5 inches.

Other rumored features include a 3D-sensing front camera, a vertical dual camera setup on the back complete with optical image stabilization, wireless inductive charging and enhanced waterproofing.