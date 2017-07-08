iPhone 8: A Round Up of the Speculated New Features for Next Apple Smartphone

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi A salesman checks a customer's iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2016.

As iPhone 8 is expected to launch within a couple of months, lists of speculated features have already surfaced and they suggest a lot of major changes for the next premium smartphone from Apple.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is already testing the facial recognition platform that will let future iPhone 8 users to "log in, authenticate payments, and launch secure apps by scanning their faces" at a rate of hundreds of milliseconds.

Bloomberg's sources added that there is still a possibility that the 3D facial scanner might not be launched in the iPhone 8 and that the upcoming device could still be released with an enhanced version of the Touch ID.

However, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo sounded more certain that Apple will completely ditch the Touch ID completely in iPhone 8 and replace it with the 3D facial recognition as the main security feature of the upcoming smartphone.

Reports quoted Kuo's research notes: "We predict the OLED model won't support fingerprint recognition, reasons being: (1) the full-screen design doesn't work with existing capacitive fingerprint recognition, and (2) the scan-through ability of the under-display fingerprint solution still has technical challenges."

The analyst added: "As the new OLED iPhone won't support under-display fingerprint recognition, we now do not expect production ramp-up will be delayed again (we previously projected the ramp-up would be postponed to late October or later)."

Another expected goner in the iPhone 8 is the physical home key. Apple is expected to join the frenzy on the edge-to-edge display, and they needed to eliminate the round button to do that.

With an all-screen, 5.8-inch display, the iPhone 8 is anticipated to have the largest screen-to-body ratio ever released among smartphones.

Alleged prototypes have also surfaced and suggest that the iPhone 8 will sport a vertically-aligned dual-lens rear camera. The bulkier bodywork of the iPhone 8 is mainly made up of glass so the device can support wireless charging.