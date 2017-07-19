iPhone 8 Final Design Rumors: Fingerprint Sensor Might Be Integrated into the Power Button

New CAD drawings of the iPhone 8 design have surfaced. The leak, which was sourced from a phone case manufacturer, shows the placement of the highly anticipated fingerprint sensor. It is believed to be the final design.

Apple official website The iPhone 7 to be replaced by the anniversary phone, the iPhone 8

According to Forbes' Gordon Kelly, the renders presented seem to be the final design. If the update is true, the design for the 10th anniversary Apple iPhone unit will not be the one everyone hates, the one with a rear-facing Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

The report states that the upcoming iPhone will have less bezels compared to preceding units. The device's 5.8-inch display will have a cutout at the topmost part where the camera, sensors, and the new Function Area of the iOS 11 will be placed.

Based on the renders, the iPhone 8 will still have the Lighting port. The USB Type-C, on the other hand, will be removed as well as the standard headphone jack.

With Apple doubling the size of the power button for the iPhone 8, many speculate that the tech company could follow Sony's footsteps. It could also integrate the Touch ID into the said button.

So far, not much has been said about the unit's battery capacity, camera specifications, and its A11 chipset performance.

What tech enthusiasts do know so far is the new roster of emojis coming to tall Apple devices later this year. The company added 12 new emojis to the library. As revealed in Apple's press release, the additions include a woman with headscarf, a bearded person, breastfeeding, a zombie, and an elf. Food items now include a sandwich and coconut, while the animals now have a T-Rex and zebra.

Apple has yet to confirm the latest reports. It is best if tech enthusiasts take the claims with a grain of salt.

More updates should roll out in the following months.