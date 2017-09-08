iPhone 8 Latest News, Rumors: Upcoming Device's Price Tag to Go Over $1,000?

Apple An image promoting the livestreaming of the Apple Special Event on Sept.12.

With just days before the possible launch of the Apple iPhone 8, there is still no confirmation regarding its price. Rumors, however, continue to point to a seemingly steep price tag.

A report from FastCompany projected the price of the upcoming smartphone to reach the $1,000 mark. The price pegged by a source who was close to the matter may not be far-fetched, considering the smartphone's features. Furthermore, the price may be justifiable, considering the iPhone 7 Plus will reportedly come with a $969 price tag.

In addition, the rumored prices of the device's three tiers were also leaked recently.

A Twitter post from leaker and mobile reporter Benjamin Geskin revealed that the top-tier, 512 GB model of iPhone 8 will cost $1,119. The mid-tier, 256 GB model, on the other hand, will cost $1,099. Meanwhile, the 64 GB entry-level option will be sold at $999.

The price intervals of the three tiers also showed Apple's consistency. The $100 difference on the three storage options has been Apple's pattern in the past, according to a Forbes report.

As for the specs, the iPhone 8 will certainly bring a lot to the table. It will come with a 5.8-inch, edge-to-edge OLED display that was previously seen in the Galaxy S8 and S8+ of Samsung. It will also sport a 3D sensor for its facial recognition features, similar to that of its Samsung counterparts. The sensor, however, will be very fast, according to reports, with working speed rates pegged at a few millionths of a second.

It will also feature SmartCam camera technology. The new tech allows the device to identify different objects, sceneries, and events, among others.

The highlight, however, may be the iOS 11 that was initially revealed in June. Being Apple's latest software, the iOS 11, offers a new Control Center and peer-to-peer Apple Pay capabilities. Additionally, it also features an Emergency SOS option that protects the user who is inside a vehicle by locking the automobile when there is a threat from the outside.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly launch on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. during a special event that will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.