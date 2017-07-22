iPhone 8 News and Updates: Apple Signs a Deal with LG and More Specs Revealed

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach The Apple iPhone7 and AirPods are displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.

The smartphone market is well-known as an extremely competitive place to be in. Companies would often have to find new ways to make their product more visible to consumers who seemingly have endless demands for such a vital part of their daily lives. Apple seems to be struggling this year with reports revealing that the highly anticipated release of the iPhone 8 may be delayed. However, reports indicate that this may be because of a new deal and partnership it signed with LG.

According to reports, the result of the deal with LG may actually overshadow the release of the troubled iPhone 8. LG may be working with Apple in producing an L-shaped battery for iPhone 9. Both companies have yet to release an official statement on the rumors, but if the speculations are true, then this might be game-changing not only for the entire flagship product line but also for the smartphone market.

Considering that the release of the iPhone 8 coincides with the 10th anniversary of the product line, there is a lot to expect from the upcoming smartphone. Apple has reportedly been working on a major overhaul and design update of the iPhone 8, including its attempt at integrating the fingerprint sensor under the display. This has caused a major delay but reports have interesting specs to reveal.

The specs were extracted from CAD files of the supply chain and they confirm that despite the rocky start of the iPhone 8, Apple will not be resorting to the backup plan so easily. The design looks to be the tech giant's best attempt at maximizing the smoothness of the smartphone in order to give it a sleeker appeal. Apple will also be replacing the horizontally lined cameras into vertically oriented ones in order to give fans a better hold when shooting for landscape pictures. Furthermore, the headphone jack will not be returning.