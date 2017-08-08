iPhone 8 News and Updates: On Facial Recognition, Wireless Charging, and L-Shaped Battery

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach Apple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone 8 during its 10th anniversary in September.

With the smartphone market being as competitive as it is, tech giants are working day and night to keep the interest of the market despite the efforts of other companies. One prime example of this is Apple as the company has been reportedly working hard on its upcoming iPhone 8, which may be one of the most highly anticipated devices, next to Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. Recent leaks and rumors suggest that the technology that will power Apple's iPhone 8 may be more advanced than fans initially considered.

According to reports, the biggest thing to note about the iPhone 8 is the developer's efforts of integrating facial recognition as a way to unlock the phone as well as access the features of apps like Apple Pay. Data extracted from a HomePod firmware has revealed that the facial recognition will be functional in several environments, including low light and dark environments, as well as while it remains flat on a surface. This suggests that the delay may not only be because of the difficulty the company is currently experiencing in integrating the fingerprint scanner under the display.

Meanwhile, other sources have caught wind of internal images of the iPhone 8, which were released on Weibo by a person who claims to be working for Foxconn, the company that actually builds the smartphones. If the image is anything to go by, it seems that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be the first iPhone to have support for wireless charging as well as be equipped with an L-shaped battery. The significance of the latter feature is the fact that it allows for more space of different components that could possibly make the iPhone 8 the best and most powerful smartphone to be released.

Apple has yet to release an official release date for the iPhone 8. But if the most recent leaks and rumors on the iPhone 8 specs are to be taken into account and believed, then the smartphone market is about to be even more competitive.