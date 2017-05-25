iPhone 8 news: Hands-on video of purported dummy unit shows smartphone's possible features

A new video featuring a purported iPhone 8 dummy unit has surfaced online, possibly giving fans a better look at the upcoming smartphone's design and features.

Reuters / Regis DuvignauImage used for illustration only.

Although the iPhone 8's rumored release date is just a few months away, leaks pertaining to the new device have been quite scarce. Fans are now relying on design drawings, renders and dummy units to get an idea of what the iPhone 8 might look like.

Earlier this week, the first hands-on video featuring a supposed iPhone 8 dummy unit made the rounds online. Originally uploaded by a reliable tipster Benjamin Geskin, the short clip might give fans a better picture of the new smartphone and its high-tech features.

The device in the video is said to be a CNC model. It somehow aligns with the previously leaked design renders and rumors claiming the iPhone 8 will have a glass body encased in a stainless steel frame, along with an edge-to-edge display. Since there is no visible Touch ID sensor and Home button, the said features are expected to be built into the display.

The smartphone's back side shows a dual-lens rear camera in a vertical orientation. It does not show an Apple logo, which means the company might still be deciding whether it's the final design.

Geskin noted that the model in the video is based on rumored iPhone 8 schematics and not a previous unit. Unfortunately, the unit is just a dummy display, which means its screen cannot be turned on. He has been quite outspoken about the iPhone 8 in the recent weeks, posting various leaks and renders of what the next iPhone might offer.

In a Twitter post, Geskin revealed that the iPhone 8 will have state-of-the-art features, including augmented-reality support, 3D face scanning and wireless charging.

Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing whether these claims about the iPhone 8 are true. Apple always keeps details about its upcoming devices a secret, so all fans can do now is wait for the tech giant's next announcement.