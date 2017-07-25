iPhone 8 Price Rumors: $900 Might Be Too Low for 10th Anniversary Special

Many rumors about the iPhone 8 have surfaced in the past few months. Lately, the talk of the town suggests that the smartphone's price could go beyond $1,000.

Apple official website Promotional picture for iPhone 7, to be succeeded by the annivesary phone, the iPhone 8

Apple has kept mum about this year's special edition of its flagship smartphone line, the iPhone. For the 10th anniversary of the series, the company is expected to launch an extra special device, filled with multiple upgrades. But everything comes with a price. For the 10th anniversary special, the iPhone 8 will reportedly be more expensive than its previous units.

While some cannot seem to fathom paying a four-digit amount for a smartphone, Apple journalist John Gruber was happy about the rumors. He even hopes that the Cupertino-based tech giant would sell the iPhone 8 for at least $1,500, as he wants to see what the company can create for such an amount.

Eventually, he retracted his statement, suggesting that $1,500 is too high. And he lowered the starting position to $1,200.

He said, "$1,500 as a starting price is probably way too high. But I think $1,200 is quite likely as the starting price, with the high-end model at $1,300 or $1,400."

Rumor has it the company used Gruber's posts to test the market's opinion on such a price tag. Gruber, however, denied the allegations.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming OLED iPhone and the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD version will be available in two storage variants, 64 GB and 256 GB.

Reports suspect that the OLED iPhone will be the more expensive device because aside from the revamped display, it will have 3D sensing technology and additional improvements to the cameras, among other things.

Tech junkies should note that Apple has yet to confirm the aforementioned claims about the iPhone 8 price. Reports should be taken as a grain of salt.

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch sometime this fall. More updates should be unveiled by then.