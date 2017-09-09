iPhone 8 Problems, Delays Rumors: Apple Shares Drop Due to Bad News About Upcoming 10th Anniversary iPhone

Apple Featured in the image is the iPhone 7

Apple continues to sell millions of iPhone 7 units every month since its release, but what all the enthusiasts seem to be talking about lately is the speculated release of a new iPhone model.

As this year marks the 10th anniversary of the first ever iPhone, it is expected that Apple will be releasing a new flagship device to make it special.

Next week, on Sept. 12, the tech giant will be holding a special event, wherein people believe the highly anticipated iPhone 8 will be announced.

However, new rumors are circulating that the company's upcoming flagship release will be postponed. A Wall Street Journal report released this week revealed that the production of the said iPhone has been plagued by some problems. This could possibly result in delays in shipping.

The publication also said that the production of the new iPhone model stemmed from Apple's decision to switch to OLED screen displays. The OLED modules are reportedly being produced by a Samsung Electronics affiliate in Asia. However, Apple is said to be having trouble with working on the screen, unlike Samsung.

"The iPhone manufacturing process requires more steps and more layers of adhesive and protective film than are involved in Samsung's manufacturing process, the person familiar with the process said, creating a greater risk of manufacturing error," the WSJ article reportedly revealed.

Also, according to International Business Times, the Cupertino company saw Apple's shares drop 0.57 percent, following the report about the 10th anniversary iPhone. From $162.24 per share, it dropped to $161.

The glitches that occurred in the iPhone 8 production could possibly set the timeline back by a month, creating more delays that would surpass the initial sale window and possibly pull down estimates.

So, despite the expectation that the iPhone 8 will finally be released next week, a delayed launch date may happen. The shipping is also expected to roll out later on, in October.