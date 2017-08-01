iPhone 8 Release Date: Delay Rumors Rack Up as Apple Accidentally Leaks Flagship's Features

(Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi) A salesman checks a customer's iPhone at a mobile phone store in New Delhi, India, July 27, 2016.

Apple has a grand vision for the iPhone 8, but it looks like making it happen will set back the release of the next-generation flagship for a couple of months.

According to a report by Mac Otakara, the iPhone 8, although launching sometime in September, will not be available for sale until Apple's first quarter of 2018, which runs October to December.

This means that the next iPhone could hit the shelves as early as October, but it could also arrive as late as December. Even then, the supply will reportedly still be limited.

The reason for the delay is reportedly due to the brand-new components that Apple will be incorporating on the iPhone 8. A new process of manufacturing will be needed to put them together.

While an October release would not be all that devastating for users and Apple alike, a December release will be disastrous, per BGR, especially if the iPhone 8 ends up being a refresh rather than a completely new offering.

Apple has followed the same timeframe when it comes to releasing new iPhones and according to The Independent, this has always worked out for the Cupertino giant and is in fact, one of the reasons it nets as much profit as it does.

The saving grace will be for the iPhone 8 to be innovative and fresh that users will choose to upgrade rather than hold on to their iPhone 6 or iPhone 7.

The good news is that Apple has a lot up its sleeves. Based on the information found by developer Steven-Troughton Smith on the firmware of the HomePod smart speaker, the iPhone 8 will be a powerhouse.

I can confirm reports that HomePod’s firmware reveals the existence of upcoming iPhone’s infra-red face unlock in BiometricKit and elsewhere pic.twitter.com/yLsgCx7OTZ — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

The details dug up by Steven-Troughton reveal that the next-generation iPhone will have edge-to-edge screen that will fill the entire front panel of the device.

This means that the Touch ID fingerprint scanner could be going away and that Apple is looking to replace it with "Face ID" technology also found on the code.

Unfortunately, fans of Apple's sleek iPhone colors will be disappointed with Mac Otakara reporting that the iPhone 8 will only be in Jet Black, Black and Grey, a change apparently called for by the front panel design.