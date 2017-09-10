iPhone 8 Release Date Delays Rumors: Manufacturing Problems Could Cause a Month of Shortages

The next iPhone, tentatively referred to as the "iPhone 8," is troubled by production issues. Fans looking forward to the highly anticipated device may contend with shipping delays and stock shortages for "about a month."

Reuters/iFixit/Handout The iPhone 7 Plus opens to the side during a iFixit's teardown of the phone in Japan in this image released on September 15, 2016.

Manufacturing roadblocks have set back the production of the iPhone 8, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal via Macrumors. The resulting backlog could result in "extended supply shortfalls and shipping delays," a problem for buyers who have been looking forward to getting the iPhone's 10th-anniversary release.

The iPhone 8 is a first from Apple to feature an OLED edge-to-edge display and a facial recognition system, on top of the new features and updates brought by the newly-announced iOS 11. The severity of this edition's manufacturing issues, however, is such that Apple supplier Foxconn has been forced to hire new employees to meet the demand.

Rumors about Apple's problems with its 3D display-mounted sensor and screen lamination has been going around for some time. Known mobile trends analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has pointed out the impending supply gap for the iPhone 8, which is expected to last until 2018.

The new report from the WSJ claims that it's the new OLED displays that have been giving the iPhone 8 maker unending issues. Apple's screen has a separate touch panel, unlike Samsung's display module and its integrated design, according to a source familiar with the process.

This separate panel complicates the assembly process, needing more steps to add adhesive and lamination, compared to Samsung's manufacturing steps. These additional steps also carry a greater risk for rejects and manufacturing errors, the source added.

This shortfall could have an immediate impact for iPhone owners who availed the iPhone upgrade program, as 9 to 5 Mac notes. Apple's iUP program is supposed to guarantee an annual upgrade for iPhone owners, and this rumored imminent shortage could make things complicated for the promo.

Apple has already been hit with a class action lawsuit last year over their issues with the "yearly upgrade" to the iPhone 7. This year could be a repeat or worse if speculation holds up.