iPhone 8 Release Date, Latest News, Rumor: Alleged Leak Reveals Device's Possibly Hefty Price Tag

Apple.com An image promoting the livestreaming of the Apple Special Event on September 12.

The launching of Apple's iPhone 8 smartphone may be just around the corner, and its details and specs are all practically out in the open. A new leak, however, revealed the device's possible price tag that may shock prospective buyers.

A Twitter post from mobile reporter and leaker Benjamin Geskin said that the iPhone 8's 512 GB top-of-the-line model will retail for $1,119 USD. The 64 GB entry-level model, on the other hand, will go for $999. The 256 GB mid-level one will come with a $1,099 price tag.

A Forbes report noted that Apple opted to maintain the pattern of separating its $100 difference among storage options. As far as specs are concerned, Apple's upcoming flagship smartphone will offer features that are similar to that of its Android counterparts. It will feature a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display that is one of the main offerings of Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Moreover, Telegraph reported that it will also showcase a 3D sensor to be used for facial recognition to allow users to unlock the phone by looking at the screen. It is expected to be very fast, with results coming in just millionths of a second.

The iPhone 8 will likely sport a SmartCam. The new camera technology allows the device to identify different objects and scenery such as fireworks, babies, pets, and sporting events, among others. Perhaps the highlight of the device is Apple's latest software, the iOS 11, that was first revealed back in June.

The software is capable of peer-to-peer Apple Pay and a revamped Contol Center. In addition, it also brings in new safety features like an Emergency SOS option that will lock the car when the phone's user is being attacked from the outside.

Like the Galaxy S8 and S8+, the iPhone 8 also offers wireless charging, though it is still rumored to be an option for consumers.

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. PDT. The launch will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.