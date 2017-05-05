iPhone 8 Release Date News: Premium Smartphone Won't Make It This Year?

Some reports and analysts doubt that the upcoming premium smartphone from Apple, dubbed as the iPhone 8, is going to be released in 2017.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachApple Inc CEO Tim Cook discusses the iPhone 7 during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 7, 2016.

The iPhone 8 is one of the widely anticipated devices to launch this year. It is believed to be Apple's offering in line with the celebration of iPhone's 10th year anniversary. The device is rumored to sport several major changes in terms of design, which might also cause its delay.

Recently, Business Insider reportedly obtained a research note prepared by analysts of the Deutsche Bank which believes that the iPhone 8 is unlikely going to be launched in the markets this year.

"As we have written in previous [research notes], several supply chain reports have suggested that key component shortages and technical challenges could delay the release of a high-end iPhone 8 device this fall. We believe this report further underscores the uncertainty around the timing of Apple's next- generation iPhone model," the analysts note.

Meanwhile, the report also noted that the analysts' research is largely based on a report by Value Walk which referred to "sources within ... Foxconn."

Value Walk's sources claims that the Cupertino, California technology firm only placed orders for iPhone upgrades, iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, which were supposed to be launched alongside the iPhone 8.

The same report shared that the packaging materials for the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are expected to arrive sometime in June which is a good indication that these models are highly likely to be released in September — the common annual schedule when Apple introduces new iPhone products.

On the other hand, CNBC also made reference to other analysts who also believe the iPhone 8 launch could be facing some bumps. However, the delays mentioned in this particular report are not as drastic as a 2018 release.

A note to investors prepared by the Cowen and Company firm shared Apple is having "production issues" with iPhone 8's fingerprint scanner module thus causing the delay. But it said "Apple will slightly delay contract manufacturing assembly timelines by 4-6 weeks to buy more time." It means if Apple is able to troubleshoot within that time frame, the iPhone 8 could still be out in the market this year.