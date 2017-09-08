iPhone 8 Release Date, Pre-Orders Rumors: 10th Anniversary Phone Pre-Orders Start on Sept. 15

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson The iPhone 7 smartphone is displayed inside an Apple Inc. store in Los Angeles, California, U.S. in September 2016.

The highly anticipated device, dubbed as the iPhone Edition or the iPhone X, will finally be launched at the Apple event this Tuesday, Sept. 12.

There have been reports claiming that the tech giant will be making the device available for pre-orders starting on Sept.15. Previous leaks, on the other hand, suggested that it will be available at least a week after launching, on Sept. 22. New reports claim that Sept. 22 will be the day Apple ships the pre-orders to customers.

Apple's flagship smartphone will most likely sport a new design. Its 5.8-inch display is expected to come with a bezel-less all-glass design, without a physical home button on its façade.

Apart from its new look, the iPhone 8 is expected to come with new features, one of which is a new Siri activation command. Since Apple has removed the smartphone's physical home button, a new way to activate the virtual assistant is expected to be revealed. iOS developer Guilherme Rambo teased that he has discovered from the source code a certain gesture that should "invoke Siri."

Despite the rumors, Apple has maintained its silence on the upcoming installment of the iPhone series. With its premium look and its top-tier features, the 10th anniversary entry-level iPhone, which will have 64 GB of storage, could be priced at $1,000.

Again, the company has not commented on the rumors; hence, reports should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Apple event should take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the company's new campus in Cupertino, California on Tuesday, Sept. 12. More information on the iPhone 8 should be revealed by then.

Furthermore, the iPhone 8 should be launched along the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus at the event. Pre-orders for the said devices might start on Friday, Sept. 15 at 12 a.m. PT.