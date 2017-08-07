iPhone 8 Release Date Rumors Hint Later Release

Apple The existing line of Apple's iPhone

iPhone users are already looking forward to the release of the iPhone 8 sometime in September, but new reports claim that the new smartphone from Apple Inc. may debut at a much later date.

According to reports, the next-generation iPhone may not make it to its usual launch this fall. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech firm will have to push back the device's release date by a month or as late as December this year.

According to reports, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty predicts that the device will be launched in October instead of the first week of September.

Other sources also reveal that the release of the new iPhone device will have to be pushed back several weeks because of some technical issues because of its new curved screen display as well as its state-of-the-art 3D camera. Its rumored fingerprint sensor is also reportedly causing the device to take a longer time before it can finally come out in stores.

However, other reports claim that Apple CEO Tim Cook may have hinted during the company's Q3 earnings call last week that the rumored iPhone 8 may be released according to schedule.

"With revenue up 7 per cent year-over-year, we're happy to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating growth and an all-time quarterly record for services revenue," Cook stated during the earnings call. "We hosted an incredibly successful worldwide developers conference in June, and we're very excited about the advances in iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS coming this fall."

Some of the rumored features of the iPhone 8 include a facial recognition technology, a Touch ID button, and a vertical camera that comes with twin lenses. The iPhone 8 product line will also come with a 4.7-inch, 5.5-inch, and a 5.8-inch models upon release.

More details about the upcoming iPhone 8 are expected to be released in the coming days.