iPhone 8 Release Date Rumors: Setbacks to Delay Device's Launch to Late 2017?

Conflicting rumors have suggested different launch windows for the release of the long-awaited iPhone 8. Most of them agree, however, that the iPhone 8 could be set back from its anticipated September release date to as far as October or November, for varying reasons.

Reuters/Beck DiefenbachApple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone 8 during its 10th anniversary in September.

Like the preponderance of rumors surrounding the launch date of the iPhone 8, Nikkei Asian Review reports that the 10th anniversary iPhone will be set back by shortages of various parts. According to sources, even industry giant Samsung is facing setbacks in delivering the parts that Apple needs for the iPhone 8.

Brian Huh, the analyst at IHS Markit, talked about a possible delay on the Organic Light Emitting Diode displays that are to go into the new handsets. "There might be a one to two month delay in Samsung's production of OLED panels for Apple," Huh said. Samsung declined to comment on this claim.

The production and arrival of printed circuit board for the new phone experience will be delayed as well, according to Sean Kao, an analyst for IDC. Quality issues are getting in the way of continuous production, according to the analyst.

Ming-Chi Kuo, who is considered a reputable analyst from KGI, reported that the iPhone 8 will be delayed due to supply issues, according to Mac World. The analyst estimates that the new iPhone will have a late release in October or November, give these shortages.

Another report by Digitimes, via Mac World, adds another item to the list of possible issues that could delay the iPhone 8 launch. Apple has allegedly opted to build their own fingerprint scanner solution called Authentec for the flagship phone, which could further add to the delay.

Even if they opted to use off-the-shelf solutions, reports suggest that suppliers cannot keep up with the demand. Japanese Apple site Macotakara quoted sources, saying that STMicroelectronics, Apple's supplier of 3D camera sensors, are having trouble mass producing the components that the new iPhone need.

With all these reports of component production issues, Deutsche Bank analysts have put out a note that the iPhone 8 might not even make it this year, as reported by Business Insider.