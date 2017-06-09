iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs, Latest News: Apple Unveils New iOS for Next-Gen Smartphone

It might take a while longer before the much-awaited iPhone 8 from Apple gets released, but Apple fans and tech enthusiasts may be happy to know that the software that will be powering the next-generation smartphone has now been formally unveiled.

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach)A photo of the Apple iPhone 7 and AirPods as displayed during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California in September 2016.

The iOS 11 debuted during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 developer conference, which started on Monday, June 5. The new operating system from the Cupertino-based company has been revealed to come with several new features that could bring more anticipation in the forthcoming arrival of the iPhone 8.

According to Express, the iOS 11 is more than a minor update. It was designed with a variety of improvements for features like FaceTime and Siri, as well as battery enhancements that will significantly prolong the staying power of Apple devices such as iPhones and iPads on a single charge.

Aside from introducing new features, the iOS 11 will also refine and update several existing features such as Apple Pay, Apple Maps and Apple Music. The tech company has also announced a series of augmented reality (AR) enhancements via a developer-focused AR Kit.

The release date of the iOS 11 has been penciled in sometime this autumn, possibly to coincide with the launch of the iPhone 8. However, a public beta of the operating system will be offered to interested Apple users ahead of time.

The iPhone 8 will be the 10th anniversary edition of Apple's most popular gadget. According to a report by V3, the tech company is planning to release at least three versions of the iPhone 8, though there are at least 10 prototype models they are currently evaluating. However, the likely models that will be released are the flagship 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) "premium" model, and two "normal" LCD screen models — one that is 4.7 inches and another that is 5.5 inches.

It is rumored that all three iPhone 8 models will be running on a 10-nanometer A11 chip, and will come with rear-facing Touch ID sensor, face-scanning technology and dual rear cameras.

Although there is no official release date yet, the iPhone 8 is expected to arrive sometime this September.