iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs News: New Rumors Reveal Missing Fingerprint Sensor in Next-Gen iPhone Line

The latest rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone 8 claim that the fingerprint sensor will no longer be featured in the device's display screen.

According to reports, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also happens to be one of the most consistent sources of Apple device rumors, revealed that the upcoming iPhone 8 will have the highest screen-to-body ratio among all the smartphones that will be available in the market to date.

This will reportedly happen because of the added "notch" that will be located at the top of the smartphone's screen as well as the inclusion of a virtual home button. However, the analyst also revealed that the new virtual home button will not have a fingerprint recognition support. The signature Touch ID sensor will also be missing in the next-generation iPhone device as well.

This seems to have confirmed that the soon-to-be-released iPhone 8 screen will be almost bezel-less.

Other speculations also claim that the upcoming smartphone will feature an OLED screen, a front-facing camera setup that comes with 3D scanning, and an advanced facial recognition.

The list of other rumored specs for the upcoming iPhone 8 claims that it will come with a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch options aside from the larger 5.8-inch OLED version. The smallest of the three will reportedly have a single-lens primary camera at the back with 2 GB of RAM, while the midsize one will have a dual-lens camera setup at the back with 3 GB of RAM. The three versions are also expected to come with 64 GB or 256 GB built-in storage options.

The iPhone 8 product line is also expected to come with the signature Lightning ports, yet it will also have an embedded USB-C power delivery circuits that will be necessary to help it charge faster. It is also rumored to have an upgraded speaker and better stereo sound system.

Apple has yet to comment about the KGI analyst's report. But the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the new iPhone 8 line this fall.