iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs, Price Rumors: Design, Features Revealed in New Leak

Apple is expected to give the next installment in the iPhone series a big makeover, pairing a sleek new design with high-end features to mark the company's milestone, the iPhone's 10th anniversary.

Apple official website iPhone celebrates its 10th anniversary.

A new video from known Apple leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer is making rounds. Through 3D CAD drawings of the iPhone 8's specs, allegedly sourced from Apple's manufacturer, the clip presents a representation of the upcoming device. That is, if the information is true.

If it is, the iPhone 8 comes without a visible home button on the device's façade, much like the Samsung Galaxy S8. This means that previous reports were right about the home button being integrated into the phone's display. The 5.8-inch display will have a small cutout located on the top most center where the front camera, sensors, and the iOS 11 function area are placed.

The rear part of the phone also had a little makeover. The dual-lens camera is now facing sideways with the quad-LED True Tone flash situated in the middle. And contrary to previous reports, no fingerprint scanner can be found at the back portion of the mobile device.

In the video, Hemmerstoffer measures the phone's dimensions with a digital caliper. It measures 5.65 x 2.79 x 0.29 inches. Compared to the Galaxy S8, which also has a 5.8-inch display, the iPhone 8 is quite shorter and slightly wider.

Apple has yet to confirm the rumors; hence, tech enthusiasts should treat the latest reports with a grain of salt.

On the other hand, recent leaks seem to match up. Forbes pointed out that iPhone 8 case and screen protector measures provided by Mobile Fun coincide with the numbers that Hemmerstoffer measured from the iPhone 8 chassis. The cases offer 1 mm of protection on each side.

The iPhone 8 is expected to launch sometime this September. Since the smartphone is still in development, Apple still might make a few changes to it.