iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple Gears Up for a September Release

iPhone enthusiasts may have to brace themselves, as the latest Apple smartphone is said to be the most expensive model to date.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachApple is rumored to be releasing the iPhone 8 during the 10th anniversary in September.

The iPhone 8 is rumored to be released in September during the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone launch. Recent speculations claim that it will be larger and more costly than the previous versions.

According to Wall Street Journal, the price will not matter to many consumers, though, as long as they get the best device. Apple is said to be releasing a total of three new iPhones soon, and two of them are expected to be tagged as the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus. There are still debates on whether the 2017 flagship model will be called iPhone 8. Some sources speculate that it may simply be called The iPhone, or iPhone Pro.

The iPhone 8's design is rumored to be a revamp of the previous models. Updated specs and additional special features will inevitably make it pricier than the standard ones. The iPhone 7 Plus is said to cost about $20 more than iPhone 7 due to the increased RAM and the dual lens camera included. Rumors claim that iPhone 8 will feature a facial recognition and water resistance, as well as a flexible OLED display. According to PC Advisor, other speculations include a Smart Connector and wireless charging. Apple is allegedly moving the SIM tray to the bottom edge. Users may also recharge their phones up to 15 feet away.

The iPhone 8, dubbed as "Ferrari," will reportedly have a glass back to make wireless charging possible. Users may still use the cable, though, for a quick fix. The device is said to be thinner than the previous models and will feature a new speaker design. The rumored flexible OLED screen is said to be borderless. As for the home button, it will allegedly be located under or built into the screen. There will be laser sensor for gesture recognition. The main logic board itself will not follow the traditional design. Instead, it will be in two pieces.