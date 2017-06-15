iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple to Release New Flagship Device On Time?

The iPhone 8 might be available in the market right on schedule if rumors about the upcoming device turn out to be true.

REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU The next-generation iPhone is expected to be unveiled in September.

Apple is expected to release the next-generation iPhone in September since most of its predecessors were released during the tech firm's keynote addresses usually scheduled during this month. However, according to a report, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty believes that the device will be unveiled on time.

According to the reports, the tech giant is planning to introduce several augmented reality (AR) functions on the iPhone 8 which might be released in initially limited supply. But it is not expected to push back the device's unveiling event. Huberty has claimed that this will result in a "limited risk of a significantly delayed launch."

Huberty's speculations regarding the schedule of the iPhone 8's release stemmed from her meeting with several iPhone suppliers in Asia.

Meanwhile, iDrop News reportedly obtained leaked information regarding the upcoming iPhone 8's size. Dimensions gathered by factory workers who have first-hand knowledge of the next-generation iPhone device reportedly revealed that it will be bigger compared to the current iPhone 7.

According to the leaked details, the actual dimensions of the iPhone 8 will be 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm. Meanwhile, the dimensions of the iPhone 7, which has a smaller chassis, is 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm.

However, there is no information yet regarding the weight of the iPhone 8. But since it is rumored to be bigger than the current model, the upcoming device might be a little heavier as well.

Other rumored features of the iPhone 8 include the A11 processor, wireless charging, a large 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display, a vertical dual-lens camera system, as well as secondary front-facing camera that comes with 3D facial recognition.

However, Apple has yet to confirm if the rumors about the iPhone 8 are true.