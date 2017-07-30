iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Apple's Next Smartphone to Come With Few Color Variations, Set for September Release?

Apple Shown is the Red Edition of the iPhone 7. Rumors claim that the iPhone 8 may be delayed because of its Touch ID technology.

It will still take a few months before Apple users finally get a hold of the technology company's next generation smartphone, but the web is already teeming with details about it. While Apple tries to keep most of its features and specs under wraps, rumors and speculations about the iPhone 8 continue to surface online, the latest of which says that it will not have a white color option.

A recent report claims that the iPhone 8 will have very few color variations as Apple will not produce a white version of the smartphone. It also reveals that the handset will not likely be made available until the end of the year due to snags in its production.

Previously, it was confirmed that the iPhone 8 will serve as Apple's 10th anniversary smartphone. Considering that, it should not come as a surprise if the smartphone comes with top-of-the-line specs and features, including wireless charging technology, a curved AMOLED display as well as a unique vertical dual rear-facing camera.

Rumors also claim that the upcoming smartphone will feature a new design with an all-glass composition, an Apple A11 chip, rear-facing Touch ID sensor, face-scanning technology, and support for LTE speeds of almost 450 mbps. The iPhone 8 will also reportedly measure 71 x 143 x 7.4mm, with its edge-to-edge display measuring 5.8 inches in height. It will also run iOS 11, that will reportedly feature an improved Siri and P2P payments.

As for its release date, some reports claim that the widely-touted smartphone will be released along with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s, although Apple has yet to confirm that. However, there are also speculations that Apple will make a big announcement at the September event since that is when the giant technology company is set to celebrate its 10 years in the smartphone manufacturing business.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly be the first Apple iPhone to cost more than $1,000.