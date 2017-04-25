iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Launch Delayed to November?

Apple enthusiasts await the newest devices from the technology giant each year, but it looks like they may have to wait a bit longer for the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

REUTERS/JASON REEDA customer tries on a new iPhone 7 Plus in Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney, September 16, 2016.

Based on historical pattern, Apple usually launches the newest iPhone in August or September. However, according to Apple and KGI analyst Ming Chi-Kuo (via 9to5Mac), it looks like Apple is bumping the schedule one or two months, putting the iPhone 8's launch in October or November.

This is apparently because of some production delays stemming from "significant hardware upgrades" that require custom-made components like a custom OLED display panel and Apple A11 10-nanometer SoC. New 3D Touch module and 3D sensing cameras were also ordered.

It has also been predicted that only a limited numbers of iPhone 8 units will start shipping late this year, which means some Apple fans will have to wait until early 2018 to get their hands on the handset. However, the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus are still on track to launch in September.

The iPhone 8 is also rumored to come with a hefty price tag, circling around the $1,000 mark. If this is true, then fans will definitely have to save up in order to purchase the upcoming device. For such a high price, one can expect the iPhone 8 to feature game-changing improvements as well. And while the smartphone's features have yet to be confirmed, a recent leak may just give some insight.

Posted on Twitter by Benjamin Geskin, the leaked images are claimed to be the dummy models of the iPhone 8. The photos show an edge-to-edge screen and what seems to be the absence of a physical home button. It is also implied that the Touch ID will be incorporated beneath the display.

Since nothing has been confirmed by Apple so far, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.