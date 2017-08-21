iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Massive Screen Could Be Flagship Model's Selling Point

Reuters/Regis Duvignau A photo of the Apple iPhone 7 and the company's logo taken in Bordeaux, France in February 2017.

Everyone is anticipating the unveiling of the iPhone 8 this September. Though the date is only a few weeks away, fans haven't stopped digging up new information about Apple's latest flagship smartphone.

For the moment, the company is still mum on the smartphone's details. With the official unveiling less than a month away, this is already expected. Still, that doesn't guarantee that leaks won't happen.

This is exactly the case with the freshest chunk of information fans received about the upcoming smartphone. The leak came from Apple's codes and revealed that it will be the largest iteration of the iPhone to date. In line with this, a huge screen is expected as well. At least, this is what developer Steve Troughton-Smith stumbled upon.

These are the metrics used by the status bar on the edge-to-edge iPhone, including notch height and ear width. Designers, have fun pic.twitter.com/lPD2RbEJFA — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017

Reports suggest the iPhone 8 will sport a 5.8-inch display — a full 1.1 inch bigger than its predecessor. While the huge screen is certainly a gamble for Apple, it's still an educated guess given that their rival Samsung did the same with the Galaxy S8.

Just like the S8, the iPhone 8 will reportedly feature a bezel-less display. However, unlike the S8, which curves around the handset, it appears that the smartphone will have a sandwich-like construction. The backplate will be made of glass which is reminiscent of the iPhone 4.

The display itself will be using an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panel which was sourced from Samsung. Apple has chosen to go with OLEDs given that the technology has surpassed LCDs in certain key image-quality and performance metrics.

However, this piece of information, like many before it, needs to be taken with a grain of salt. Still, fans won't have to wait that long to get a glimpse of the new iPhone.

The iPhone 8 is set to be unveiled this September and is expected to be priced at over $1,000.