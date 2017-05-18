iPhone 8 release date, specs rumors: New leak suggests upcoming smartphone to cost over $1,000

Apple will be celebrating the iconic iPhone line's anniversary with a sleek new model known as iPhone 8 sometime this year. Aside from its high-tech features, the upcoming device, according to reports, will be the most expensive smartphone Apple has ever developed.

AppleA promotional image for Apple's current iPhone lineup. The next-generation smartphone, iPhone 8, will reportedly come in three different sizes.

Price

According to Forbes, Goldman Sachs claims that the iPhone 8 (also known as the iPhone X) will be Apple's most expensive iPhone ever. Previous reports say that the smartphone will retail for $1,000, but Goldman Sachs suggests it is only a starting price.



"We expect the iPhone 8 to have 128GB and 256GB models priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively," said Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski.

Features

Since most reports claim the iPhone 8 will have a very steep price, the next question consumers will probably ask is: "Is it worth it?"

Reports reveal that the latest iPhone model will boast state-of-the-art technologies, including 3D sensors, organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens along with augmented reality support. Fast Company's Mark Sullivan believes these new features will significantly bump the handset's price.

Digitimes previously reported that the iPhone 8 will be powered by Apple's A11 processor. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which supplies the said chip, has already started production for the new handset.

Although production was initially scheduled to start in April, TSMC had to briefly delay the manufacturing process because of issues surrounding stacking components. The problem has since been fixed and production for the processor is right on schedule.

Appearance

BGR notes that a new render featuring the iPhone 8 has been leaked online. The images showcase most of the design elements expected in the smartphone, including the dual-lens rear camera and all-screen display design. Some of the noticeable changes in the new iPhone 8 are the slightly bigger standby button and two distinct buttons beside it.

The Apple iPhone 8 is expected to be unveiled in late 2017.