iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Mobile Likely to Feature Edgeless OLED Display, 3D Laser System

Apple users are all looking forward to the release of the iPhone 8, which is said to carry the most significant refresh ever done to an iPhone device. Considering how the iPhone 7 did not feature any drastic modifications since the iPhone 6, its edgeless OLED display - a first for any iPhone - definitely makes the iPhone 8 a must-have.

However, Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz recently noted that the iPhone 8 will not sell like hotcakes, saying that its edgeless OLED display will not be enough of a unique selling point for buyers to be so in love with it.

Published on Business Insider, part of his note read, "Our conversations with industry participants suggest that most consumers will not notice any major 'must-have' experience changes because of new OLED displays versus LCD. "

Aside from its edgeless OLED display, Apple's iPhone 8 is also rumoured to come with other game-changing features, including an advanced system of 3D lasers on its back. This feature will reportedly help improve on user experience as it offers more life-like images when running augmented reality applications. These 3D lasers will also provide better depth detection and improved autofocus functionality when taking photos using the iPhone 8's camera.

Although the 3D lasers are definitely big features to look forward to, reports say that the inclusion of these lasers is not yet final and will hugely depend on the progress of Apple engineers in inserting the system into the phone.

As for the release date of the new iPhone, nothing is certain yet. Over the past few months, there have been conflicting reports as to when the iPhone 8 will be released, with some claiming that it will arrive in September and others saying that it will be made available in mid-October. Although Apple has yet to confirm anything, most reports point out to a late 2017 release date.