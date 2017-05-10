iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Report Claims Production to Increase in June, No Delay After All

Speculations were rife that the next-generation iPhone would be delayed in its release, but a new report now claims that the Apple handset is right on track.

Reuters/Jason ReedA customer tries on a new iPhone 7 Plus in Australia's flagship Apple store in Sydney.

There has been some talk of the iPhone 8 being launched in October or November this year, which puts it behind the usual August or September schedule. Moreover, because of production delays caused by some custom-made parts, it has been reported that the OLED iPhone 8 will only be fully released in early 2018.

Now, a new report has surfaced stating that Apple is substantially increasing production for the new iPhone 8. Chinese news site Economic Daily News claims that the delay is nonexistent, owing it to Apple rushing the production of the iPhone 8 parts. The ramp-up will reportedly commence the following month.

"Upstream to downstream suppliers in the iPhone supply chains, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), SLP (substrate-like PCB) makers Zhen Ding Technology and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, and battery supplier Simplo Technology, are ready to ramp up related iPhone parts starting June," EDN said.

As for what the iPhone 8 has in store for fans, there was some speculation that the device would come with a full screen, which means the front surface will essentially be free of bezels. However, JPMorgan posits that the iPhone 8 will actually have top and bottom bezels. Similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8, the iPhone 8 is predicted to have a horizontal edge-to-edge OLED screen. The bezels will be thinner, removing the physical home button entirely. Instead, the button will be integrated into the screen of the handset.

Fans who plan on purchasing the iPhone 8 will have to start saving money right away, though, since it is expected to come with a price tag of over $1,000. However, since these claims have yet to be confirmed, readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.