iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: OLED Edge-To-Edge Display and Other Features Expected

Although Apple is still far from revealing their next-generation device, people can't stop speculating about the iPhone 8. Theories about its features and possible layout keep popping up to give consumers an idea what they can expect. Being Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone, people are expecting the upcoming device to be a masterpiece.

Apple A promotional image for Apple's current iPhone lineup. The next-generation smartphone, iPhone 8, will reportedly come in three different sizes.

The iPhone 8 is said to be Apple's celebration phone, that is why many people are expecting the company to go all-out this time. According to reports, when it comes to hardware, the iPhone 8 is speculated to get an organic light-emitting diode (OLED) edge-to-edge display, similar to the newest Samsung Galaxy S8. The smartphone is also said to get an all-glass design and will be the first iPhone to have a wireless charging system.

In terms of other features, the iPhone 8 is said to come out with Apple's A11 chip. It will also run the new iOS 11 as well as an improved assistant Siri, face-scanning technology, rear dual-lens camera, and lastly, the ability to do peer-to-peer payments.

When it comes to pricing, Apple's iPhone 8 won't come cheap as it is speculated to be more expensive than last year's iPhone 7. If the smartphone does with all the rumored specs and new design, the next-generation iPhone might cost more than a thousand dollars.

Moreover, interested buyers might have to wait a little longer than usual, as the iPhone 8 is reported to arrive later than its usual September release. Reports have suggested that the next-generation product might be delayed due to its all-new design. Apple might find themselves having technological problems.

So far, nobody knows exactly what Apple has in store for consumers. Those who are interested in what the company has to offer with their next release will have to wait for more information regarding the iPhone 8.