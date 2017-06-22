iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Olixar's New Cases Reveal iPhone 8 Design?

Case manufacturer Olixar recently unveiled its new line of smartphone cases for the iPhone 8, consequently revealing the expected design and other features of the upcoming flagship device from Apple.

(Photo: Reuters/Beck Diefenbach)A photo of the Apple iPhone 7 and the AirPods being displayed at an Apple media event in San Francisco, California on Sept. 7, 2016.

According to 9to5Mac, the company selling the iPhone 8 cases, MobileFun, told them that Olixar created the cases based on the "information and schematics they've acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east."

The photos published on MobileFun's official website provides a look at Olixar's complete case lineup for the iPhone 8. If they are accurate, they provide a closer look at the dimensions of the upcoming Apple smartphone, its rumored slimmer bezels, and the location and appearance of the cameras and sensors.

The images of Olixar's iPhone 8 cases support rumors that the mobile phone will be launched with a bezel-less display. They also show that the phone has no Touch ID on its front or back, which coincides with previous speculations that Apple would be completely abandoning the Home button and will instead embed the Touch ID on the device's screen display.

The cases also support rumors that the iPhone 8 will feature a virtual dual-camera system on its rear side.

According to TechRadar, Olixar may have not acquired their information about the iPhone 8's appearance through official channels, so the publication cautioned that the company may have just based the design of their cases on the leaks and rumors that are currently available online.

It is also possible that the photos are simply renders, and the company has yet to largely manufacture actual cases until the design of the iPhone 8 is officially unveiled. However, their move to list their lineup of iPhone 8 cases for preorder is also telling of the level of confidence they have on what they know about the smartphone's design.

MobileFun is currently accepting preorders for the iPhone 8 cases from Olixar, and its prices vary from $10.99 to $26.49. The actual 10th anniversary iPhone from Apple, on the other hand, is expected to be released along with the launch of the iPhone 7S and the iPhone 7S Plus this September.