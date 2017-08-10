iPhone 8 Release Date, Specs Rumors: Supply Shortage and Limited Design Options for New Smartphone Anticipated

Apple will release a new iPhone model soon and it is anticipated that there will be a shortage in the production. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 will reportedly have a limited design and features compared to its predecessors.

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson There is an expected shortage of supply for the new iPhone 8 upon its launch this year.

According to MacRumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed in a new investor note that Apple will announce the iPhone 8 in September this year, along with the new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

Since it will be the newest model in Apple's iPhone series, it is expected that great demand will follow the iPhone 8, especially the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) versions, and that there will be a constraint in supplies for the first quarter of 2018.

The forecast for the shipment of the OLED version of the iPhone 8 will only be two to four million units or less for the third quarter of this year. Considering that Christmas is also coming up and that these new iPhone models will be a must-have once released, the anticipated number of units won't last long.

Production of the new iPhone models is anticipated to improve at the beginning of 2018.

Meanwhile, the new iPhone 8 will be released with limited design options and features as well.

Forbes confirmed that the new iPhone models will only be limited to three color variations — Black, Jet Black, and White or Silver, leaving out the Gold and Rose Gold options.

There are speculations that Apple chose to release the new iPhone 8 with fewer colors for a "boutique image." However, it is suspected that the chosen colors for the new iPhone are so it will be easier to blend the OLED versions with their top bezels.

Furthermore, the new iPhone 8 will also scrap out one of Apple's popular security feature, the Touch ID.

Since the new model has maximized the device's screen and has become bezel-less on the bottom part of the phone, Touch ID will no longer be available since it was originally placed on the home button.

It will be replaced with a facial recognition software called Face ID instead, which is something that Apple users will have to get used to when switching to the iPhone 8.