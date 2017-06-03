iPhone 8 Rumors: Significant Design and Layout Changes May Be Seen in Next-Gen Smartphone

For those who may have felt that the smartphone designers from Apple have just been going through the motions these past few years and churning out solid if unspectacular devices, that may change this year with the rumored iPhone 8 supposedly featuring its share of significant design changes.

Reuters/Thomas PeterA photo of Apple's iPhone 7 smartphones stacked on a shelf at an Apple store in Beijing, China in September 2016.

First off, the front portion of the new smartphone may be quite different from what its predecessors offered.

Smartphone owners may soon have more surface area to utilize as the redesigned display will reportedly extend from side to side.

Still, this redesign may lead to the home button being removed from the new smartphone, and judging by the way people reacted to the disappearance of the headphone jack, it is hard to tell if this change will be received well or draw angry reactions from Apple fans.

Perhaps the folks over at Apple are banking on the new and improved display serving as a good enough reason to remove what has become such an important part of the smartphone.

Notably, the significant design changes rumored to be featured by the iPhone 8 will not end at the front as even the rear portion of the smartphone may look quite different too.

A new report from Cult of Mac features some new images showing off what the rear portion of the smartphone may appear like based on supposed leaks the website obtained from Chinese case manufacturer YesGo.

The new camera layout is prominently displayed, hinting that the people over at Apple may have something special in mind. The phone itself is also expected to be a little larger this time around.

There is still no exact date known for when the new smartphone may be officially revealed, but given recent history, the unveiling could take place in September.

More news about the specs and features of the rumored iPhone 8 should be made available in the near future.