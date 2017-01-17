iPhone 8 Rumors: Significantly Improved Dust And Water Resistance May Be Featured In New Smartphone

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durability is obviously something people look for when it comes to trying to figure out which smartphone they should get, and the latest rumors are hinting that the iPhone 8 could excel in that regard.

REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach The follow-up to the iPhone 7 (shown), the rumored iPhone 8, is expected to be launched later this year

According to a recent report from The Investor, the next Apple flagship offering will feature IP68-rated dust and water protection.

As the website points out, last year's iPhone 7 already featured IP67-rated protection, meaning the upcoming smartphone may end up outdoing that.

Furthermore, the increased level of protection could mean that the new smartphone will be capable of remaining intact even if it has been submerged in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Increased levels of dust and water resistance are obviously nice to have but they are not the only rumored iPhone 8 features that could be hinting at how the smartphone will improve from a durability standpoint.

Not too long ago, a report from DigiTimes revealed that the folks over at Apple have apparently opted to use stainless steel casings for the new batch of iPhones.

According to a translation of the aforementioned article provided by AppleInsider, the tech giant may also opt to use steel casings made through forging. This could be a significant development, as steel casings created using forging could be even more structurally sound, meaning they may not be as prone to becoming deformed.

Using stainless steel casings for the new iPhones may even provide the designers with more ways to significantly alter the look of the device should that be desired.

Unsurprisingly, the folks over at Apple have yet to confirm anything when it comes to their next smartphone, so people will just have to continue to keep tabs on the latest rumors in order to figure out where things may be heading.

The iPhone 8 is currently expected to be launched sometime in September.