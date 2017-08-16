iPhone 8 Rumors: Smartphone Still Has Touch ID to Be Unlocked with Future OS Updates

Apple Shown is the Red Edition of the iPhone 7. Rumors claim that Apple is releasing an iPhone 7s along with the iPhone 8.

After rumors claiming that the iPhone 8 will be ditching its Touch ID, the latest reports claim that the highly anticipated Apple device will actually come with one, although it will not be unlocked by the time the iPhone 8 is launched.

There is no denying that one of the loudest rumors attached to the iPhone 8 is that it will be replacing its Touch ID feature with Face ID. However, recent reports claim that the highly anticipated device, which will also serve as the 10th anniversary phone of the brand, will actually maintain the Touch ID feature. According to reports, though, while the Touch ID may still be present in the iPhone 8, it will be disabled at the time of the launch of the device and will only be activated via a future software update.

To recall, it was rumored in the past that Apple was working on embedding the Touch ID feature beneath the display of the iPhone 8. In fact, it was alleged that because Apple was having a hard time in integrating the said feature underneath the screen, the iPhone 8 would not make it to its scheduled release.

While it remains unclear whether the Touch ID will, indeed, return via the iPhone 8, rumors also claim that Apple will release two other phones apart from the highly anticipated device. Allegedly, Apple fans can expect the "S" versions of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus to debut along with the arrival of the iPhone 8.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the "S" versions of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus will be thicker as Apple has used an all-glass design for the back part of the upcoming devices. Reportedly, the iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7 Plus S will be thicker by, at least, 1 millimeter as compared to their predecessors.

Will the iPhone 8 really come with a Touch ID feature? Is Apple really releasing the "S" versions of the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus?

Apple fans can only speculate for now.