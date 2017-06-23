iPhone 8 Rumors: Touch ID Feature Culprit for Apple's Next Device Likely Delay

With the month of September slowly approaching, Apple fans are becoming even more excited over the supposed arrival of the iPhone 8. However, it is said that the highly anticipated mobile device, which is believed to be the brand's representation of its 10th anniversary, may be delayed because of one feature: its Touch ID sensor feature.

AppleShown is the Red Edition of the iPhone 7. Rumors claim that the iPhone 8 may be delayed because of its Touch ID technology.

Contrary to earlier speculations, it is said that it is certain now that iPhone 8's Touch ID will no longer be placed at the upcoming device's back part. While it is good news that the said feature will be properly placed in the device, it may also be the culprit for the iPhone 8's delay.

Reports claim that Cowen & Co analyst Timothy Arcuri has written a research that the iPhone 8's attempt to embed its Touch ID sensor into the upcoming device's OLED display may result in its significant delay. Based on Arcuri's research, as the upcoming device aims at delivering an edge-to-edge bezel-free design with no physical home button, Apple is still undecided on how things will be implemented.

Part of Arcuri's research claims that Apple may resort into any of the three options to achieve what it wants in terms of placing the Touch ID sensor into the iPhone 8's OLED display. The first option may be thinning of "the cover glass for the fingerprint area Touch ID sensor" or, secondly, creating "a pin hole through the glass for optical or ultrasonic fingerprint sensing." Finally, Arcuri also claims that it is also possible for the Cupertino-based company to "replace the AuthenTec Touch ID with a 'film' fingerprint sensor that is integrated with the display itself."

It is said that because Apple is experiencing difficulties with its Touch ID sensor, it is, indeed, possible for the iPhone 8 to be delayed. While the unveiling of the device may push through in September or October, reportedly, it may take two more months before the device makes its way to the store shelves.