iPhone 8 Rumors: Upcoming Apple Device to Replace Home Button With 'Home Indicator'

The iPhone 8 is rumored to get rid of the home button and replace it with the so-called "home indicator."

While Apple has yet to announce when it will release its highly anticipated 10th year anniversary phone, the iPhone 8, there are already a lot of rumors attached to the upcoming device. If the latest unconfirmed reports are to be believed, though, the upcoming Apple mobile device will finally get rid of the feature that Apple introduced via the iPhone 5s, the home button, and replace it, supposedly, with a "home indicator."

Speculations on this being the case of the iPhone 8 stemmed from the tweet of developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who has been tweeting a lot about the iPhone 8 lately. In the developer's Twitter post last Tuesday morning, he claimed that the "home indicator" will be replacing the iPhone's home button, beginning with the iPhone 8.

While it remains unclear whether the iPhone 8 will really debut the "home indicator," it has been learned that the supposed new iPhone feature can be hidden virtually by the would-be iPhone 8 owners, according to Troughton-Smith. If this turns out to be true, there is no denying that the iPhone 8 will, indeed, offer more screen space to its owners, much more that rumors claiming that the upcoming device will have an edge-to-edge display are also rife.

As of this writing, no one outside Apple can say with certainty whether the iPhone 8 is, indeed, replacing the home button with the "home indicator." After all, Troughton-Smith's claims are only based on his analysis of the Apple HomePod firmware, and did not really come straight from the horse's mouth, so to speak, which is Apple in this case.

Meanwhile, apart from being speculated to debut the "home indicator," rumors claiming that the iPhone 8 will also ditch its fingerprint sensor in favor of its face-recognition camera are also loud. While this is nothing short of impressive, this, too, shall be taken with a grain of salt for now as all the rumored specs and features of the iPhone 8 can only be confirmed once the device is launched, allegedly, next month.