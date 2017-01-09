iPhone 8 Spec Rumors: Fast Charging, Augmented Reality Integration Among Possible Features of New Smartphone

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Significant design changes and even possible pricing shifts are being rumored for the iPhone 8. But for those who want to find out more about what new features it may possess, there are reports hinting at those as well.

AppleThe follow-up to the iPhone 7 (shown), the rumored iPhone 8, could arrive with some interesting additions included

One rumored addition supposedly coming to Apple's new smartphone is a practical one, and it is something that many iPhone users have been clamoring for over the years.

Speaking recently to Gordon Kelly of Forbes, noted tipster Sonny Dickson hinted that some kind of fast charging feature may be included in the 2017 version of the iPhone.

Fast charging will reportedly be made possible by the addition of the new Tristar 3 Hydra chips. Notably, exactly how fast charging will work when it comes to the rumored iPhone 8 remains unknown, so this will be something that potential buyers will want to keep an eye on throughout the year as they wait for more details to be revealed.

While fast charging would be a useful addition, it may not exactly be the exciting innovation Apple fans want to hear about.

For those hoping that the iPhone 8 will bring something even more exciting to the table, an earlier report from Business Insider may have what they are looking for.

According to that article, the technology giant is reportedly working on integrating augmented reality technology into the iPhone's camera app.

The new iPhone potentially utilizing AR technology could produce something different, with the report noting that it may allow the camera app to recognize faces and then subsequently give users the ability to manipulate them.

Still, it may also take quite some time before people can learn more about this rumored AR feature of the new iPhone.

Similar to years past, Apple is widely expected to officially launch the iPhone 8 in September, so official details may not be made available until then.