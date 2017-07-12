iPhone 8 Specs and News: New Smartphone to Be Sold Without Fingerprint Sensor?

REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo Apple's new iPhone 7 Plus is displayed at the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district, Japan

With only a few weeks away from the supposed launch of its newest flagship smartphone, Apple is facing problems in getting the under the display fingerprint sensor to work. Reports indicate that if the tech giant is unable to pull it off by the specified internal launch date, then the highly anticipated iPhone 8 might suffer a long delay, which will inevitably give its competitors an advantage.

"Apple continues to struggle with the workaround for the fingerprint sensor," writes KeyBanc Capital Market analyst Andy Hargreaves. "This increases the potential that the new OLED iPhone could be delayed, or ship without a fingerprint sensor, either of which could increase risk to unit sales and mix for the cycle."

In the first place, the upcoming iPhone has had to face the struggles of incorporating the new OLED technology for the first time in its entire product line. The consequences of not being able to integrate the fingerprint sensor under the new display are dire. Aside from having a delayed start date, it is also possible that the tech giant might have to postpone the launch of certain apps that rely on the technology, including the Apple Pay, which has been crucial in its advertisement of its devices as well as the iOS 11.

The upcoming iPhone has been rumored to be seeking to achieve great ambitions. A recent rumor speculates that the iPhone 8 might just feature a mirror-like finish, alongside its iconic gold and rose gold designs. Although this is relatively easier to achieve, Apple would have to first deal with the current issues that it is facing with regard to its newest contribution to the smartphone market.

There is no official release date yet for Apple's iPhone 8, but fans are expecting to get a first look at and more information about it a few weeks before the IFA trade show in Berlin.